Tamworth Distilling Introduces Limited-Edition Vodka, Thai Chili Gin, and Blueberry Nocino

TAMWORTH, N.H. — Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile, the passion project of spirits maverick and the Hendrick’s Gin brand creator Steven Grasse, introduces three local business collaborations and a trio of all new, limited-edition runs of their scratch-made spirits. The result is a redesigned private label edition of their White Mountain Vodka for The Glen House Hotel in Gorham, NH; a Thai Chili Gin created for Chang Thai Café in Littleton, NH; and a French-inspired Blueberry Nocino aperitif for Ball Square Fine Wines in Somerville, MA.

Since opening their doors in 2015, Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile has garnered attention and praise for their unique spirits, distilled from scratch at their facility in Tamworth. They are committed to a 360° approach to distilling, deeply rooted in local agriculture and community, which has led to a wealth of creative relationships and exchanges within New Hampshire’s ever-growing spirits industry. This impulse to create and collaborate has resulted in three products to look out for this holiday season, whether you’re searching for your new favorite cocktail or the perfect gift for a discerning spirit-lover.

The Glen House Hotel

Tamworth Distilling was particularly inspired by their surroundings when they created their White Mountain Vodka, which has a mash bill of organic corn, rye, and malt for a uniquely smooth, sweet flavor profile, and is proofed down after distillation with the pristine water of the Ossipee Aquifer. The Glen House, located at the foot of the Mt. Washington Auto Road, is currently serving their private label White Mountain Vodka at The Notch Grille, where it can be sipped with a full view of the White Mountains in all of their glory.

Chang Thai Café

Award-winning restaurateur and entrepreneur Emshika Alberini (named NH Magazine’s Face of Innovative Entrepreneurship in 2016) partnered with Tamworth Distilling and developed a limited release Thai Chili Gin to add to her eponymous food and beverage brand. The gin is flavored with fresh Thai chilis and markut lime and will delight fans of Tamworth’s botanical gins with its fresh, citrusy nose and slight chili heat. It will be served at Chang Thai Café and available for purchase at the distillery’s tasting room in Tamworth.

Ball Square Fine

Last year Tamworth Distilling collaborated with craft-spirit vendor Ball Square Fine Wines to make a Tamarind and Apricot Cordial, to great success. Now, the two businesses have dug even deeper to create a spirit inspired by the French aperitif Vin de Choix and Nocino, a traditional black walnut liqueur from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The result is Black Jupiter Blueberry Nocino. Tamworth Distilling used their NH-grown apple brandy, Old Hampshire Applejack, as a base and added blueberry pomace, black walnuts, bitter orange, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, vanilla, and sugar. The liquid was then finished in a used bourbon barrel provided by Ball Square. The end result is a lower-proof spirit with rich, earthy character and a wine-like quality from the additional fermented blueberries and apple cider. It will be available for sale exclusively at Ball Square Fine Wines.

ABOUT TAMWORTH DISTILLING

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators ­– from Henry James and e e Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. The owner, Steven Grasse, found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of his own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. Steven Grasse set up his distillery in accordance to the land around it, not against it. What Tamworth Distillery takes, it gives back. And what they have, they give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pull its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere. Their recipes are born from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.