Wolfpack Brands Invests in GIVN Water

GIVN Goods LLC (GIVN), makers of GIVN Water, the nation’s leading socially conscious premium beverage brand that provide one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, is pleased to announce closing a seed funding round led by Wolfpack Brands. As part of the investment, Todd Ehrlich, Managing Director of Wolfpack Brands and founder of Kill Cliff Recovery Sports Drinks, will join GIVN’s Board of Directors.

This investment brings both capital and deep business development expertise that will be critical to GIVN as the company continues its 300% year-over-year growth. “My passion for launching beverage products that help people continues with this investment in GIVN. I am excited to share my experience with Kill Cliff and to help foster the growth of GIVN and its incredibly meaningful social impact.” said Todd Ehrlich, Wolfpack Brands.

John Houseal, GIVN Water CEO, stated that “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Todd and our other key investors that believe in us and our mission. It is truly inspiring and motivating for us all on the GIVN team as we help consumers quench their thirst for more.”

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water that is Seriously Good. It is sourced regionally, packaged responsibly, and every bottle funds one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN

GIVN® Goods, the maker of GIVN® Water, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to making it easy for the everyday consumer to do good and has been recognized in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a Best for the World Honoree. Officially launched in market in 2017 with the flagship product GIVN® Water. GIVN® retailers and consumers have provided over 1 million days of clean water. GIVN® Water is available on Amazon.com and in thousands of retail locations across the United States. Visit http://www.givnbrands.com for more information.