7-Eleven Launches Quake Energy Drink

IRVING, Texas— From Slurpee drinks to cold-pressed organic juices, 7-Eleven, Inc. has a long history of beverage innovation. Now the world’s leading convenience retailer enters the fast-growing performance energy drink arena with its own private brand version – Quake.

Quake energy drinks combine the best of energy, sports and performance drinks into one. Each 12-ounce can of Quake contains electrolytes, creatine, COQ10 and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Suggested retail price is $2.49, with a limited-time buy one get one free introductory price.

“Understanding the needs of our customer is critical to the success of our private brands program,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. “Customers were telling us they want an energy drink that provides more benefits than the traditional energy drink brands offer today. Our new brand, Quake, was developed based on customer feedback and incorporates the highest quality and right mix of ingredients that make it unique in the energy space. Our product tested higher than traditional brands in flavor and overall preference. Based on those results we knew we hit the mark with Quake.”

7-Eleven has steadily been upping the quality and variety of proprietary beverage options across the store from its well-known products sold in cups to the products found in the refrigerator section. The 7-Eleven private brand team benchmarks all its new food and beverage creations against the best national brands have to offer. The goal is to create a novel item using only the highest quality ingredients, with unique benefits and flavor combinations that aren’t available anywhere else.

The energy drink category continues to grow with annual sales of $12 billion, and 75 percent of that sold in convenience stores, according to industry statistics (IRI). Much of that growth is attributed to the increase in functional or performance energy drinks.

Available exclusively at participating 7-Eleven stores, Quake comes in four flavors: Original, Orange Fusion, Tropical Lemon and Berry Blast. All are sugar-free and contain no artificial flavors.

“Americans are still busy and on the run – to work, to the gym or just trying to keep all the balls in the air,” Cogil added. “As long as that’s the case, energy drink sales will continue to be strong in the U.S. 7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage retailers, and by listening to our customers and keeping ahead of the latest trends we continue to lead in energy sales.”

More information about the Quake energy drink is available on the 7-Eleven website or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

