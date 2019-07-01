BevNET Live Summer 2019: How Millennial Entrepreneurs Think About Beverage

Beverage companies have spent years attempting to crack the code of how to best appeal to millennial consumers, working to balance the demographic’s preferred health and flavor trends with appealing branding and social media marketing strategies. So who better to ask about that generation’s consumer behavior than millennials themselves?

In this video from BevNET Live Summer 2019, reporter Brad Avery sits down with three millennial beverage entrepreneurs to discuss how generational values such as transparency, authenticity, and diversity affect their approach to business. They include Maya French, co-founder of plant-based protein drink brand Koia; Sashee Chandran, the founder and CEO of the Instagrammable organic tea brand Tea Drops; and Jim DeCicco, who along with his two brothers co-founded “super coffee” brand Kitu Life.