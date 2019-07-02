BevNET Live Summer 2019: OTG CEO Rick Blatstein on Retailing at the Gate

Thanks to the dominating presence of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, airport terminals can be a tricky place for emerging beverage brands to stand out. On-the-go consumers often look to grab a familiar favorite before their flights, and notoriously high airport prices can deter even adventurous travelers from trying something new.

Rick Blatstein, founder and CEO of OTG, a hospitality company optimizing airport dining and retail, is changing how consumers experience emerging brands at the gate. In its over 100 locations across 10 major airports, OTG-owned Cibo Express Gourmet Market gives a home to these brands, while the company’s flo tech software on iPad stations across terminals provides opportunities for brand exposure. Speaking at BevNET Live Summer 2019 on June 13, 2019, Blatstein discussed how OTG has given airports a digital makeover and the simple but effective moves smaller brands can make to gain traction and compete with heavy hitting brands in airport terminals.