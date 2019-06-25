BevNET Live Summer 2019: Presence Marketing’s Bill Weiland on Picking the Winners

A lot of factors go into deciding whether a beverage — or food — brand has what it takes to make an impact in the increasingly crowded market, and most of this isn’t data-driven. Information to hone the craft of brand selection is everywhere, and for emerging brands, it’s all about understanding and connecting with consumers’ wants and needs, the ingredients and nutritional values they want and the way they want to consume them. This process starts, of course, with a great product.

According to Bill Weiland, founder and CEO of Presence Marketing, brand selection is a craft, not a science. It takes a full comprehension of category nuances and dynamics to determine a brand’s potential. Speaking on June 12, 2019 at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, Weiland broke down his process for selecting beverage brands and identifying whether a trend– like CBD, collagen or cheese tea — will have a long shelf life.