BevNET Live Summer 2019: The Distributor View – Inside Hudson News

Despite the proliferation of online retailers and direct-to-consumer sales, beverage is still dominated by traditional distribution. If emerging beverage brands can’t find a way to work within the established system, they might not end up working at all.

To explore both the major challenges and opportunities of beverage distribution in the current market, BevNET welcomed Tom Dowdy, chief revenue officer at Hudson News Distributor, to BevNET Live Summer 2019 for an in-depth discussion of the business with managing editor Martin Caballero. Dowdy spoke about his work constructing a product portfolio for Hudson that includes brands like Hint Water, LaCroix, and illy Coffee; how it has leveraged relationships with key retailers in the drug store and mass channels, and what it looks for in a potential partner.