BevNET Live Summer 2019: Weller’s John Simmons Reports from the CBD Front Lines

CBD is unquestionably one of the major beverage trends of 2019. But it’s also one of the most misunderstood, as companies seeking to navigate through the tangled web of rules and regulations — not to mention industry hype — often quickly discover.

However, within the nascent CBD-infused food and beverage space, Colorado-based Weller has emerged as a leading example of how to build a brand with long-term vision for success in this space. Speaking in June at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, Weller co-founder John Simmons shared lessons and learnings from his experiences as a CBD pioneer, including how other cannabis product categories have informed the brand’s strategy, how retailers and distributors are looking at infused products, and the process Weller followed to define its platform.