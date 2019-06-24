BevNET Live Summer 2019: The New Faces of Beverage VC

As companies look to build beverage brands that will connect with the next generation, Gen Z is more than happy to help them do it right.

In this panel from BevNET Live Summer 2019, held June 12 in New York City, BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman sits down with three new fund managers to learn how these “new faces of beverage VC” approach investments, brand loyalty, ingredient trends, and entrepreneurship. They include LivWell Ventures managing partner Bryan Bulte, M3 Ventures co-founder Tracy Dubb, and Patrick Finnegan, who founded TGZ Capital when he was just 19 years old.