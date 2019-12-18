BevNET Live Winter 2019: CBD Beverage Leaders Tackle Regulation

In 2019, the beverage market saw a veritable flood of CBD-based beverage innovations — with startups and established brands alike producing cannabidiol-infused drinks. Although competition in the space may be tight, CBD beverage leaders are now looking to work together to take the category out of legal limbo and into the mainstream.

In this panel discussion recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, entrepreneurs representing three early leaders in the CBD beverage space — Recess founder and CEO Benjamin Witte, Daytrip president Joey Cannata, and VYBES founder and CEO Jonathan Eppers — talk about how they’re collaborating to build the category, how they’re advocating for industry regulations and how they’re guiding consumers’ perception of hemp-infused drinks. According to Cannata, while their respective brands may be distinct in flavor and function, the three companies have formed a “consortium” to have “a single voice” and work with governments to create formal regulations around CBD. As well, the three touch on why CBD is still “actually nowhere” in the beverage marketplace despite dominating the conversation around trends and innovation and why brands need to emphasize transparency to build trust with consumers.