BevNET Live Winter 2019: How Wandering Bear Went Omnichannel from the Outset

For many beverage startups, staying in one lane for the first few years and gradually expanding into other spaces over time is a prudent growth tactic. But that’s only one approach.

In this video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, Wandering Bear co-founder and CEO Matt Bachmann dives into how his early stage coffee brand has interwoven its multi-channel strategy with its marketing strategy and minimized dependence on traditional retail outlets in order to meet consumers at the office, on the shelf and directly in their kitchens through ecommerce. While Bachmann is clear that there is “no one size fits all approach,” he demonstrates how other beverage startups can go omnichannel from the outset and avoid the well-worn single channel paths to growth that most brands follow.