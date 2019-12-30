BevNET Live Winter 2019: Investment Insights for the 2020s

Over the last decade, the food and beverage industry has been reshaped by a flow of financial investment that will continue to be felt for years to come. At the dawn of the 2020s, entrepreneurs and investors alike are trying to predict what the future of beverage financing may look like.

In this video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, three leading beverage financiers — TF Ventures founder Tom First, Piper Jaffray managing director Janica Lane and The Giannuzzi Group managing partner Nick Giannuzzi — sit down to discuss the lessons of the past 10 years and what the new decade might look like. The trio touch on the legacy of the 2008 financial crisis, the market for corporate exits and the shifting emphasis from strategics towards profitability and proven success.