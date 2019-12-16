BevNET Live Winter 2019: La Colombe and Chobani on Overcoming Fear

As any entrepreneur can tell you, a key step to succeeding in business is overcoming fear and taking risks. But according to La Colombe CEO Todd Carmichael, no matter how long you’ve run your company the fear never goes away — nor should it.

In this conversation recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, Carmichael and Chobani president Peter McGuinness discuss how fear of a changing marketplace is a necessary ingredient in forward-thinking innovations and how it led both companies roll out new oat milk product lines this year. Chobani and La Colombe have worked closely together since the former took a financial stake in the coffee brand in 2015, and Carmichael and McGuinness also touch on how they think about changes in the beverage marketplace and how category leaders can avoid playing “me too” with emerging trends. In addition, the pair go deep on why companies should not be afraid to take potentially controversial social and political stances, and why having a moral mission and taking a stand instead of being “nothing to everybody” makes brands stronger.