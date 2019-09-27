B’More Organic Shuts Down

B’More Organic, which produced a drinkable skyr product, has closed down.

The Baltimore-based brand, launched in 2011, marketed a line of drinkable skyr — a traditional protein-rich Icelandic yogurt — in six flavors: banana, strawberry, mango banana, caffe latte, vanilla and coconut. A certified B Corporation, the brand donated 1% of sales to Jodi’s Climb for Hope, which raises money for breast cancer and MS research.

The product was sold in 12 oz single-serve bottles at retailers including Kroger, Publix and Wegmans.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, B’More Organic co-founder Andrew Buerger cited problems related to a shift to a new manufacturing partner which, after a single run, “refused to produce our product, despite the terms of our agreement.” Left with “nowhere to produce,” the note said the company decided to close down rather than lose shelf space while seeking a new co-packer.

“We made the difficult decision to hibernate B’More Organic until we find other options,” Buerger wrote. “We came close to achieving our mission: to take a bite out of disease. Thank you for your support.”

Speaking with BevNET on Friday, Buerger emphasized that the decision was primarily motivated by the prospect of being off the shelf for “four to five months” as it sought a manufacturer that could produce to its specific requirements. After an initial search proved unsuccessful, with no cash flow coming in, the decision was made to close the doors.

Buerger has since joined Salt Lake City-based organic snack maker Trail Truffles as senior VP of sales and marketing. He will continue to be based in Baltimore

“It was a great ten years and I loved my time at B’More,” Bruerger said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I’m ready for my next adventure.”