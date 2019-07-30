Cannabis Forum 2019: The Tipping Points in Regulation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If, as the saying goes, the only constant in life is change, then that axiom is doubly true for the emerging cannabis market. Just as the medical marijuana movement of the past decade helped lead to the landmark 2018 Farm Bill, which opened the doors for legal hemp cultivation and the rise of CBD, both federal and state-based cannabis policy continues to inch deliberately toward expanding opportunities in the nascent industry — meaning companies working in it need to be mindful of the present while also keeping an eye on the future.

During a presentation at Cannabis Forum 2019, held on June 14 in New York City, Alva Mather, partner at law firm DLA Piper, explored the ongoing evolution of cannabis regulations. In this video recorded at the event, Mather provides an update on the current regulatory framework around cannabis-infused (THC or CBD) brands, as well as a look into the factors that will influence and affect the space in the years ahead.