CBD Living Water Launches in Yesway

CORONA, Calif.— CBD Living Water is now available at select Yesway convenience stores. CBD Living Water, the nation’s top-selling hemp-enriched water, contains a non-psychoactive cannabinoid offering a range of health benefits. Yesway is taking a huge first-mover advantage in the accelerating hemp-enriched product segment by introducing the best-selling water in the U.S. Yesway will begin selling CBD Living Water in Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is an ultra-health compound found in the hemp plant, which works with the body’s natural cannabinoid system to promote relief of inflammation, stress and pain. CBD Living developed a proprietary nano-emulsion technology to create a cannabidiol-infused water with an alkaline 9+ ph. CBD Living Water is currently the #1-selling CBD-infused water in the United States.

“CBD Living Water has built a strong brand that resonates with consumers,” says Derek Gaskins, Yesway’s SVP of Merchandising and Procurement. “We are excited to partner with them and introduce their water in a responsible way to customers seeking alternatives that fit their lifestyles.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Yesway to sell CBD Living Water across their stores,” says Sean McDonald, COO of CBD Living. “As CBD becomes more well-known, more and more people are finding much-needed relief with our products. Partnering with Yesway will allow us to help even more people right in the comfort of their own favorite convenience store.”

Yesway is a rapidly expanding, innovative convenience store chain headquartered in Des Moines, IA. Yesway’s redesigned stores, product and food service offerings, award-winning Yesway Rewards loyalty program, and employees all reflect and support our brand promise to be customer-friendly, inviting and efficient, which all adds up to an enhanced shopping experience that provides terrific customer service.

About CBD Living

CBD Living is one of the fastest-growing global cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and distributors, with more than 70 products in 5000 stores and shipping to consumers worldwide. CBD Living’s prestigious in-house scientists use ultrasound waves to break down CBD particles into nanoparticles, allowing the CBD to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD product. From the original CBD Living Water product to CBD gummies, chocolates, freezes, tinctures, vapes, bath bombs and more, CBD Living is constantly innovating to bring the future of CBD to consumers today.

About Yesway

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway appears at #6 on the Convenience Store News “2019 Top 20 Growth Chains” list, was named a “2017 Chain to Watch” by Convenience Store Decisions, is ranked #43 on the “CSP Top 202 Chains” list, and was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.. Yesway plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company’s website at yesway.com.