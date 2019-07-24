Distribution Roundup: VYBES Expands with Florida Partnership

VYBES Continues Expansion with Florida Partnership

CBD beverage maker VYBES has partnered with Orlando-based distributor Sunshine State Distributing to expand the brand’s footprint in Florida. The brand announced the partnership last week, shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill legalizing the cultivation and sale of hemp in the state from licensed individuals.

Speaking with BevNET today, Sunshine State Distributing president and founder Chris Larue said his company is targeting “high end” retailers and on premise accounts in order to meet VYBES’ premium positioning. In addition to bars — where the drink is being pitched as a cocktail mixer — the brand is also targeting juice bars, coffee shops, spas, and hotel accounts.

“We really think VYBES has a long runway,” Larue said. “Not only being CBD-based, but organic, all-natural and it tastes great. We know Florida is not going to be on the front of the CBD movement — that will start in the more mature markets on the West Coast — but we see it is a lifestyle choice for many people and there’s a lot of benefits to it.

VYBES CEO Jonathan Eppers told BevNET he believes CBD drinks have a wide potential consumer base that can cross age demographics, making the tourist-heavy Orlando an “important territory” for the brand to cover.

Meeting demand from retailers, VYBES launched in Florida last September in the Miami region, Eppers said, but the company held off of a wider expansion until the hemp bill was signed into law. According to Eppers, the brand is currently available in about 3,100 retail accounts nationwide in 24 states and primarily works with DSD distributors.

“[DSD distributors] have a high touch point and a really great quality service level with their customers,” Eppers said. “This is a new product for most retailers and consumers. So in most markets VYBES is one of the first CBD beverages to show up on shelves, so we want to have distribution partners who understand our product, are willing to get behind it early on, and are willing to speak to their customers about the importance of CBD and this emerging category.”

Most recently, Eppers said, VYBES has added accounts in Texas and the Chicago market and is preparing to launch in Ohio. The brand also added Wisconsin and Minnesota accounts last month, but is primarily focused on going deeper within its core California and New York markets, he added.

Olipop Adds 41 SoCal Whole Foods

Prebiotic drink maker Olipop has entered 41 Whole Foods Market locations in the Southern California region, the company told BevNET last week. The expansion is in addition to 30 Northern California Whole Foods locations the brand was previously available in.

“Whole Foods Market has recognized an incredible opportunity to expand their stores’ digestive health sections beyond probiotics, to prebiotics and fiber, and the early sales velocity of Olipop in their Northern California stores backs up that decision,” Olipop co-founder David Lester told BevNET via email.

According to the company, the brand is preparing to launch in the Rocky Mountain region Whole Foods in the near future.

Cann Now Available Via Eaze

California-based cannabis beverage maker Cann is now available via cannabis home delivery service Eaze, the company announced today. The beverage contains 6 mg of CBD and a low 2 mg dose of THC per 7.5 oz can to deliver a “session style” consumer experience. The drinks retail for $30 per 6-pack.

“We believe in a future where consumers order 6-packs of cannabis beverages every Friday delivered to their door for weekend social occasions,” Cann co-founder Luke Anderson told BevNET in an email. “Eaze is like UberEats for cannabis and one of the largest cannabis retailers in the world, so we see the platform as best positioned to accelerate that vision.”

Last month, Cann launch as an exclusive in four MedMen locations throughout California. According to co-founder and CEO Jake Bullock, sales “were far beyond” expectations and the brand quickly expanded to all 11 MedMen locations. Bullock added that he expects the brand to expand to more California dispensaries in the fall.

Richard’s Rainwater Adds Whole Foods, The Fresh Market

Bottled water maker Richard’s Rainwater announced this week that it has expanded distribution of its still and sparkling water lines to Whole Foods and The Fresh Market locations in 23 states.

According to a press release, the brand — which bottles rainwater — also gained regulatory approval in Mississippi this year to build a new rainwater collection and bottling facility in the state. The company is also in discussions with breweries in Texas and Georgia to add rainwater collection equipment and bottling lines to existing facilities.

Elev8 Hemp Signs with Three Distributors

CBD beverage and topicals maker Elev8 Hemp Brands has partnered with three Southern and Midwest distributors to grow its retail footprint, the company announced in a press release last week. The brand will work with Tennessee-based McLain Distribution, Wisconsin-based NorthStar Exposure, and Indiana-based Organic Distribution.

“Our sales team is executing our plan beautifully,” said Elev8 Hemp CEO Ryan Medico in the press release. “Distribution is increasing quickly in strategic areas and the feedback on our products has been outstanding. We are currently making some enhancements to our labels while we calculate a much larger reorder to keep up with the demand for our CBD ready to drink beverages.”