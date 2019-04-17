Elevator Talk: Evy Tea Aims to Disrupt Iced Tea with Cold Brewed Offerings

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Evy Chen is the founder of Evy Tea, a company that makes a line of shelf-stable cold brewed teas using organic ingredients and honey as the sweetener. The brand was one of the first to market making cold brewed teas, setting it apart from competitors. Evy Tea is targeting millennials tea drinkers that are looking for lower sugar ready-to-drink options. Chen is open to working with strategic partners that can help grow the brand and are looking to work with a creative entrepreneur.

