Elevator Talk: H2OPS Brings Hops to the Sparkling Water Category

Paul Tecker is the founder of H2OPS, a beverage brand crafting sparkling water brewed with hops. The zero calorie non-alcoholic beverage aims to serve beer drinkers who want to enjoy hops on more occasions, as well as millennials that are looking to reduce their alcohol consumption. The four year old company is heading toward its $1M milestone with traction in stores like Whole Foods, BevMo! and Total Wine. To build on its first-to-market advantage, the company is looking to grow its team and increase marketing spend. Tecker is open to working with a strategic partner that has the patience and connections to help build H2OPS into a world class brand.

