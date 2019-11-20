Elevator Talk: Trident Coffee Enhances Tasting Notes with Complementary Ingredients

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Trident Coffee crafts a lineup of nitro cold brews with an emphasis on health and wellness. CEO Eric Johnson aims to serve active consumers who are looking for a convenient coffee option without the use of dairy and sugar. The brand instead compliments the natural flavor profile of specialty grade coffee beans with ingredients such as cacao nibs and cinnamon. The two year old company is now focused on expanding distribution of its recently launched canned offerings. Johnson is open to working with a strategic partner that has experience in the beverage industry and can help connect them to new opportunities.

