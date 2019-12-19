Elmhurst 1925 Launches Three New Flavored Single Serve Milked Oats Varieties

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, has announced the launch of three new 11-oz. Single Serve Milked Oats™ flavors: Single Serve Milked Oats™ Chocolate, Single Serve Milked Oats™ Vanilla and Single Serve Milked Oats™ Blueberry. Elmhurst’s new Single Serve Milked Oats varieties are crafted with six ingredients or less, and are a portable size great for school lunchboxes, sipping on-the-go or pouring into morning cereal, oatmeal or smoothies.

“We created our new Single Serve Milked Oats with both kids and convenience in mind, and focused on flavors that are familiar and well-loved,” said Peter Truby, chief marketing officer at Elmhurst 1925. “These new Chocolate, Vanilla and Blueberry Milked Oats varieties give families a better-for-you, non-dairy beverage that’s packed with whole grains and delicious flavor in a convenient, easy-to-drink format that can be taken on-the-go.”

Packaged in 11-oz. pre-portioned cartons, the three new Single Serve Milked Oats flavors are made with only five or six simple ingredients. Each recipe is also free of added gums, emulsifiers and oils, contains 28 grams of whole grains per serving (a 58 percent daily recommended serving of whole grains) and is the only oat milk that’s stamped by the Whole Grains Council.

The individual size of Elmhurst’s new grab-and-go Single Serve Milked Oats flavors means they fit perfectly into school lunchboxes, lunch bags, backpacks or purses, are easy to sip while traveling, are portable for outdoor activities like picnics and swimming, are perfect for drinking with meals at school and after soccer games and little league, and more. Details include:

Single Serve Milked Oats Chocolate – the perfect non-dairy, kid-friendly alternative to chocolate dairy milk that the whole family will love.

Single Serve Milked Oats Vanilla – a nutritious, clean oat milk with a hint of sweet vanilla flavor perfect for sipping alongside breakfast or even as a breakfast on-the-go.

Single Serve Milked Oats Blueberry – the familiar taste of oat milk infused with a touch of fresh blueberry flavor that you didn’t know you were missing. Try it in a smoothie!

All Elmhurst plant milks, including the new Single Served Milked Oats flavored varieties, are crafted using the brand’s exclusive HydroRelease™ method. Starting with pure water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher, and made without artificial flavors, carageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Single Serve Milked Oats in Chocolate, Vanilla and Blueberry will be available for purchase online in January 2020 for $4.99 per carton and available in retailers soon. Elmhurst’s plant-based milks can be purchased at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based portfolio, visit elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

