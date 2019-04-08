Essentia Launches New National Campaign

BOTHELL, Wash.— Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., today launched a national multi-platform campaign, “It Might As Well Be You,” featuring MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, along with three other overachieving influencers in the categories of music, food and fashion. The campaign is Essentia’s call to Overachievers to get up, get out and go do that thing they really want to do.

The “It Might As Well Be You” campaign includes Essentia’s first-ever national television spots that will be aired during key broadcast moments like the Billboard Music Awards and day one of the NFL Draft. In addition to Mahomes, the spot features Ezinma, a hip-hop violinist known as Classical Bae; Danielle Guizio, a fashion designer and stylist; and Julian Rodarte, an award-winning chef. These Overachievers embody the essence of Essentia’s campaign and what it means to be resilient and make their “thing” happen.

“Essentia believes in helping people follow their passion through better hydration,” said Karyn Abrahamson, CMO at Essentia. “Our campaign ‘It Might As Well Be You’ truly underscores that belief and the overachiever’s journey to pursue their dream and not give up. The message is personal, empowering and demonstrates what Essentia and our core consumer both value – the power of resilience.”

The campaign created in partnership with Essentia’s lead creative agency Droga5, and directed by young filmmaker Matt Lambert, includes 60, 30, 15 and 06 second spots, as well as over 10 films for digital/social content, experiential and 131 out-of-home placements. It will air across broadcast, digital and social channels beginning today through fall 2019.

“I’m excited to be a part of this campaign with Essentia because it encourages people to go after what they care about,” said Mahomes. “I know the impact of hydration on physical performance so staying well hydrated is critical and one of the reasons I keep Essentia Water close by on and off the field.”

“Essentia’s new campaign, ‘It Might As Well Be You’ aims to empower people who value grit and confidence, inviting viewers, no matter who or where they are, to think about that ‘thing’ they really want to do. The components of the campaign feature bold visuals with language that tonally feels like the Essentia brand, empowering yet relatable,” says Alexander Nowak, executive creative director, Droga5.

To learn more about what makes Essentia different or to find a retailer near you, please visit essentiawater.com.

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is now distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the no. 1 alkaline water brand and the no. 1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1. In a clinical study conducted in 2016, Essentia was shown to be better at rehydrating.