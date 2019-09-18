Expo East 2019 Video: New Products and Trends in Brief

This year’s annual Natural Products Expo East trade show saw beverage brands from across the spectrum of categories — from cutting edge drinks to cooler staples — showcase their latest innovations ahead of the fall season. In this brief video recap filmed at the show, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero touches on some of the notable new products and trends from this year’s Expo East, including developments in coffee, CBD and tea.

Stay tuned to BevNET for more coverage from Natural Products Expo East 2019 throughout the coming days and weeks, including episodes of Taste Radio, product galleries, news briefs and video interviews, including an extended conversation with singer and Bragg Live Foods investor Katy Perry.