Gallery: June’s New Product Launches

Summer is officially here, and beverage brands are bringing out new flavors and products for consumers to pair with every warm weather occasion. In this gallery, we highlight this month’s newly released and announced products: from new protein and sports drinks to the latest additions to the CBD craze to seasonal offerings from Dirty Lemon and Raw Generation, there’s plenty to choose from as consumers head into the thick of summer.

WTRMLN WTR WTRMLN WTR WTRMLN WTR launched SportWTR, an enhanced watermelon water containing electrolytes, vitamin C and L-citruline, in three flavors: Lemon Lime, Berry Blast and Sun Drenched Citrus. WTRMLN SportWTR is available in 16 oz. PET bottles for an SRP of $2.99.

Raw Generation Raw Generation Juice brand Raw Generation has introduced an 18-pack variety pack of three summer flavors: Pineapple Pepper, Melon Mint and Spicy Lemonade.

Dirty Lemon Dirty Lemon Dirty Lemon this month launched +aloe, a limited-edition seasonal release, containing aloe vera and coconut water to hydrate skin. The product is available for $45 per case.

Respawn Respawn Respawn, a new mental performance drink mix for gamers, launched in June in 20-packs in four flavors: pomegranate watermelon, blue raspberry, tropical pineapple and green apple.

Jade Leaf Matcha Jade Leaf Matcha Tea brand Jade Leaf Matcha’s new product line is Matcha Latte Infusions. Available in four varieties -- Glow, Protect, Think and Balance -- each blends functional ingredients and adaptogens into organic Japanese matcha powder. The line is available in 10-packs ($14.95) or 30-packs ($39.95) on their website, and in 7-packs ($12.99) at Walmart and Amazon.

Daytrip Daytrip Cannabis lifestyle brand Daytrip released a CBD-infused sparkling water in four SKUs: Cherry, Coconut Pineapple, Lemon Lime and Tangerine. Each drink contains five calories and 10 mg of CBD per can, and retails for $4.99 per can or $49.99 per 12-pack on the brand’s website.

Perrier Perrier Carbonated mineral water Perrier got a new look as part of the brand’s ARTXTRA arts initiative. The limited edition packaging was designed by visual artists DABSMYLA.

K-Zen Beverages K-Zen Beverages K-Zen Beverages launched its first brand, S-Shots, a line of cannabis-infused wellness shots available in four varieties-- Smile, Soar, Soaring and Serene. Each shot contains a mix of THC and CBD.

Activia Activia Danone North America announced Activia Probiotic Smoothies, a lowfat yogurt drink containing a blend of live and active probiotics, fruit, vegetables and seeds and no added sugar. The line is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Kin Eurphorics Kin Eurphorics Non-alcoholic adult beverage brand Kin Eurphorics launched its second product, Kin Spritz, a carbonated drink made with nootropics, adaptogens and botanicals. Kin Spritz is available in 4-packs ($27) and 8-packs ($39) on the brand’s website.

International Delight International Delight International Delight’s newest creamer is French Toast Swirl, featuring the taste of buttery syrup and cinnamon sugar. Hitting shelves at retailers nationwide in July, the new creamer has a SRP of $3.79.

Remedy Organics Remedy Organics Functional wellness beverage brand Remedy Organics launched Golden Mind, containing DHA Omega-3, MCT oil, adaptogenic herbs and curcumin and 10 g of protein.

Rightwater Rightwater Rightwater this month announced the launch of its canned spring water brand, sourced from a protected natural spring in California and sold nationwide in 12 oz. cans and 20-pack cases.

Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Ocean Spray’s new kids’ juice, Growing Goodness, is formulated to offer functional health benefits that support immunity and digestion. The line is made with real fruit juices and contains no artificial flavors or added sugar.

Health Ade Kombucha Health Ade Kombucha The latest addition to Health Ade Kombucha’s portfolio is Tropical Punch, available at Sprouts and other select grocery retailers across the country for an SRP of $3.99 per 16 oz.