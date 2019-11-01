Gallery: October’s New Products

Autumn is in full swing and with this has come an abundance of new beverage launches, including new energy drinks, several oat milk innovations and a few packaging revamps. In this gallery, we look at some of October’s notable launches, such as the latest from Health-Ade, Odwalla and REBBL, along with seasonal releases from Sparkling Ice, Hank’s Gourmet Beverages and Pressed Juicery.

Teakoe Teakoe Teakoe Tea Supply Co. has launched its new line of Fizzy Tea Cans nationwide. These lightly carbonated iced teas are under 30 calories with 7 grams of sugar each, naturally sweetened with fruit juice, herbs or raw honey. The four varieties are available at a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 12 oz. cans.

Quest Nutrition Quest Nutrition Quest Nutrition’ launched Quest Protein Shakes in Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Vanilla varieties. The shakes, which containing 30 grams of protein, 3-4 grams of carbs and 1 gram of sugar, are available in 4-packs in at select retailers including Walmart, Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, Walgreens and QuestNutrition.com.

Odwalla Odwalla Odwalla’s newest release is Odwalla Zero Sugar, available for $3.49 per 12 fl. oz. bottle across retailers nationwide and online. Each Odwalla Zero Sugar product contains 5 grams of plant protein, 2 grams of MCT oil and 110 calories or less per bottle and is available in three flavors – Dark Choco-Berry, Strawberries & Cream and Vanilla Matcha.

Hydrant Hydrant Hydrant announced its new caffeinated Rapid Hydration Mix, Hydrant + Caffeine, containing 100 mg of caffeine and 200 mg of L-Theanine, available in Lemon and Orange flavors. Hydrant + Caffeine is available on the brand’s website and Amazon for $35 per 30-pack.

Ugly Drinks Ugly Drinks London-based sparkling water brand Ugly has launched Energized, a U.S.-exclusive caffeine-infused line of zero-calorie flavored sparkling water available in Peach, Lemon Lime, Berry and Pink Grapefruit flavors. Energized contains 160 mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can, available direct-to-consumer through the brand’s website in 12-pack cases for $49.99 each, or $44.99 for a monthly subscription.

Stumptown Coffee Stumptown Coffee Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters has partnered with Oatly on its newest launch, a line of cold brew coffee made with Oatly oat milk. The new line, Stumptown’s first shelf-stable offering, is packaged in 100% recyclable 11 oz. Tetra-Pak Prisma cartons. The cold brew is available in Original, Chocolate and Horchata varieties for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

The Plug The Plug The Plug launched its 3.4 oz. recovery shot, made with a blend of 13 herbal plants and flowers including DHM (oriental raisin tree), dandelion, chrysanthemum and honeysuckle. The supplement, containing 40 calories and no added sugar, is now available online in packs of 6 for $29, 12 for $54 and 24 for $98.

Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice The latest holiday flavor from Sparkling Ice is Cranberry Frost, available in seasonal packaging at local retailers for a suggested retail price of $1.29 per 17 oz. bottle.

REBBL REBBL The latest launch from REBBL is Mayan Cocoa Gold Label Elixir, made with four varieties of medicinal mushrooms, alongside adaptogens maca and ashwagandha. The new flavor is now available exclusively at Whole Foods stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 12 oz. bottle.

O3Omega O3Omega O3Omega Smoothies has released three new flavors -- Churro, Movie Theater Butter Popcorn and Strawberry French Toast -- containing 3000 mg of MCTs and 400 mg of DHA. The smoothies are now available in 16 oz. bottles both online and in stores.

Atoka Atoka Ocean Spray Cranberries’ innovation incubator, The Lighthouse, has launched a line of herbalist crafted plant-based drinks called Atoka. This line of Tea Tonics, Oatmilk Elixirs and Herbal Shots will be initially be available in four herbal blended flavors sold exclusively in the Boston area, to be followed by a broad rollout in January 2020.

Pressed Juicery Pressed Juicery Pressed Juicery launched several plant-based items this month, including 1.5 liter sizes of Plain Oat Milk and Vanilla Oat Milk and and two new seasonal blends, Matcha Oat Milk and Pumpkin Oat Milk, available in 15.2 oz. bottles.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Aura and Replenish are the latest cold-pressed juices from Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. Aura, made from blood orange, strawberry puree and the Indian herb ashwagandha, is formulated to help ease anxiety, improve sleep, and regulate the immune system. Replenish is made from a blend of cucumber juice, celery juice and apple juice with jalapeno extract and sweet basil, formulated to detoxify and invigorate. Aura and Replenish are both available in stores and online for $99.95 per 12-pack of 10 oz. bottles.

OATH OATH OATH New brand OATH launched its Organic Oat Milk with Plant Protein, containing 15-16 grams of protein and 6-10 grams of fiber, depending on the SKU. The product is available now at select retailers in four flavors: Double Chocolate, Matcha Chai, Indian Rose and Golden Turmeric.

High Brew Coffee + New Belgium Brewing Company High Brew Coffee + New Belgium Brewing Company High Brew Coffee and Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Company have collaborated on a new coffee beer, Nitro Cream Ale Cold Brew. The new 5% ABV launch is available nationwide in 6-pack of 12 oz. cans through February.

Swoon Swoon Swoon is a new liquid sugar substitute formulated with monk fruit. This zero-sugar simple syrup is available for shipping nationwide on tasteswoon.com ($24 for three bottles) as well as Amazon ($11.98 for one bottle). It is also available in select cafes in New York and Los Angeles.

Live to Give Live to Give Live to Give is a new brand donating 50% of net profits from its bottled water sales to first responders, military members and their families. Live to Give water, which is pH-balanced and enhanced with electrolytes, is available in 12-packs of 1 liter bottles and 20 oz. bottles on Amazon.

Heywell Heywell Wellness company Heywell launched its first line of ready-to-drink sparkling beverages in three varieties: Energy + Immunity (Grapefruit), Energy + Focus (Strawberry Lemon) and Calm + Reset (Blackberry Ginger). Heywell drinks are formulated with vitamins, adaptogens, herbs, super berries and organic caffeine, available in select retailers in the Chicagoland area and for order online.

Health-Ade Health-Ade Health-Ade’s 16th flavor release is Grape Vibes, featuring the brand’s original kombucha with cold-pressed organic California grapes. The new variety is available for $3.99 per 16 oz. bottle.

Hank's Gourmet Beverages Hank's Gourmet Beverages Philadelphia-based Hank’s Gourmet Beverages has added Pumpkin Spice Soda to its lineup, available in 12 oz. amber glass bottles, in 4-packs and 24-packs. Part of the proceeds from the new flavor will be donated to local hunger-fighting charity Philabundance.

FIJI Water FIJI Water FIJI has debuted a new packaging innovation as part of its recently announced sustainability commitment: 2.5 gallon packaging for refrigerators or counters and 5 gallon packaging for hot and cold water dispensers. Both innovations will use up to 76% less plastic than its single-use bottles.

Hal’s New York Seltzer Water Hal’s New York Seltzer Water Hal’s New York Seltzer Water launched a limited-edition cola flavored seltzer water, with zero calories, sugar, carbs, artificial flavors or colors and 118 mg of caffeine per serving. Hal’s New York Seltzer Water Cola is currently available exclusively at 7-Eleven Stores through December 2019 on Long Island and the New York Metro Area, as well as on OasisSnacks.com.

EnerBee EnerBee EnerBee Organic energy brand Enerbee introduced a refreshed can design as well as 6-packs of 12 oz. cans of its honey-infused organic energy tea.