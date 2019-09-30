Gallery: September’s New Product Launches

With summer now officially behind us, a slew of new products fit for the autumn season have hit shelves, from Harmless Harvest’s new protein drink to Califia Farms shelf-stable nitro lattes to new seasonal flavors from Raw Generation. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new product releases from September, including the latest from Vital Proteins, Soylent and AriZona, as well as several new CBD offerings.

Creative Waters Creative Waters Cannabiniers launched Creative Waters, its new brand of cannabis-infused sparkling waters. The line includes three flavors infused with 25 mg of CBD, and three flavors micro-dosed with specific ratios of CBD and THC. All varieties will be sold in Nevada and California dispensaries.

AriZona Beverages AriZona Beverages The latest addition to AriZona Beverages’ lineup is African Rooibos Red Tea, the brand’s first red tea offering. The mild, caffeine free tea is made with real sugar and contains 70 calories, and is available for $0.99 per 23 oz. can.

Califia Farms Califia Farms Califia Farms launched Nitro Lattes with Oatmilk, the brand’s first move into shelf-stable beverages. The four-SKU line is available on Amazon and the brand’s website in 12-packs of 7 oz. slim cans, and is rolling out at convenience retailers for $2.99 per can.

Crunk!!! Crunk!!! Crunk!!! Energy released Sour Apple as the newest addition to its energy drink lineup. The new SKU, formulated with natural flavors and cane sugar, is available in 16 oz. cans at select retail and convenience stores and Amazon.

Little West Little West Los Angeles-based Little West launched a line of CBD-infused cold-pressed juices, each containing under 100 calories and no added sweeteners. The four-SKU line is currently available for purchase online.

Vital Proteins Vital Proteins Vital Proteins debuted Collagen Creamer, a dairy-free creamer formulated with coconut cream and containing 5 g of collagen per serving. The line’s four SKUs -- Hazelnut, Vanilla, Mocha and Coconut -- will be available online and at retailers nationwide in early spring 2020.

Artet Artet Artet is a new non-alcoholic and cannabis-infused aperitif, formulated with eight botanicals and 2.5 mg of THC per 50 ml serving.

La Colombe La Colombe La Colombe partnered with MillerCoors to launch La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee, a ready-to-drink cold brew with 4.2% ABV and 50 mg of caffeine. Its two varieties, Black and Vanilla, are available in 4-packs or single-serve 9 oz. cans in Boston, Massachusetts; Tampa, Ft. Meyers and Treasure Coast, Florida; and Denver, Colorado.

Celsius Celsius Fitness drink maker Celsius launched a new branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) functional beverage intended to fuel muscle recovery. Its three varieties -- Blood Orange Lemonade, Tart Cherry Lime and Tropical Twist have initially launched in the fitness channel.

Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest rolled out its latest innovation, Protein & Coconut, which are plant-based snack drinks formulated with 12 g of plant protein sourced from peas, sunflowers and pumpkins. The line is available in Chocolate, Vanilla Spice and Toasted Coconut varieties at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Jade Leaf Matcha Jade Leaf Matcha Jade Leaf Matcha’s latest line is Matcha Smoothie Boosters, available in five varieties: Pure Matcha, Collagen, Supergreens, Mushrooms and Probiotics. The new line is now available in 2.8-3.8 oz. pouches for $19.94 - $24.95, as well as 7-12 oz. canisters for $39.95 on the brand’s website and Amazon.

Le Herbe Le Herbe Starting in November, Le Herbe will offer a line of water soluble hemp extracts, which can be used as an ingredient or a beverage mix. Consumers can now pre-order its two varieties, Reserve (sweetened) and Original (unsweetened), on the brand’s website.

Red Thread Coffee Co. Red Thread Coffee Co. Under the direction of new CEO Kelly Reilly, cold brew maker Red Thread Coffee Co. relaunched with a new logo and label and revamped its website and social media platforms.

Soylent Soylent Soylent’s latest flavor is Mint Chocolate, containing 20 g of plant protein. The new SKU is currently available on the brand’s website and will be launching on Amazon in October and select New York Big Geyser locations in November.

Organic Traditions Organic Traditions Superfood brand Organic Traditions added two new SKUs to its Instant Latte line: Yerba Mate Mint with matcha and probiotics and CBD + Golden Mylk Turmeric, the latter containing 5 mg of CBD.

Raw Generation Raw Generation Plant-based beverage brand Raw Generation introduced three new limited edition fall flavors: Pumpkin Spice, Citrus Sage and Harvest Cider. The Fall Seasonal Variety Pack (18-pack) is available for $109.99 on the brand’s website.

Square One Organic Spirits Square One Organic Spirits Square One Organic Spirits released a five-SKU line of certified organic cocktail mixers. The flavors -- Bloody Mary, Lively Lemon, Luscious Lime and Pink Daisy -- are available for $9.99, along with Spicy Ginger Syrup for $11.99 per 750 ml bottle.