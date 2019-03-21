HyVida Expands Distribution to 160 Fresh Market Locations

MUSKEGON, Mich.— HyVIDA Brands Inc., producer of the world’s first hydrogen-infused sparkling waters, expands distribution to more than 160 The Fresh Market locations spanning 22 states. The partnership with the Greensboro, North Carolina-based gourmet supermarket chain will increase HyVIDA’s distribution footprint.

“We are especially proud to partner with The Fresh Market,” said Rick Smith, president, and CEO of HyVIDA. “The company focuses on providing customers quality, fresh, and local food with a warm inviting experience, which aligns with HyVIDA’s mission to deliver innovative, healthy beverages.”

Since launching on Amazon in May 2018, HyVIDA has expanded its distribution to hundreds of independent, specialty retailers across the country.

HyVIDA’s Hydrogen-infused sparkling water is the first of its kind, with antioxidant properties, zero calories and no sweeteners.

HyVIDA is available in three varieties: Pure, Raspberry and Lemon Lime.

“Hydrogen is a powerful antioxidant, with as much vitamin C as an orange. HyVIDA contains all the health benefits, without the calories,” said Smith. “We infused hydrogen and magnesium to deliver a functional beverage with an extremely smooth, bubbly taste.”

The Fresh Market currently operates over 170 stores in 24 states across the United States focusing on high-quality food products, with an emphasis on fresh, premium perishables and an uncompromising commitment to customer service.

For more information on HyVIDA, visit hyvida.com.

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

HyVIDA Brands is an early-stage, award-winning beverage company that is pioneering Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters and related beverages that offer healthy lifestyle benefits due to hydrogen’s unique antioxidant properties. Launched in 2018 by experienced medical technology entrepreneurs, both the HyVIDA headquarters and research facility are located in Muskegon, Michigan. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patent applications and trade secrets that enable low-cost highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages. In partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands, HyVIDA is selling its RTD beverages in the natural, specialty and e-commerce sales channels. For more information, visit hyvida.com.