Jermaine Dupri Becomes Co-Owner of Slush Naturals Brand

ATLANTA— The Slush Naturals Company, Inc., a purveyor of vegan certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, all-natural beverages infused with fruit and vegetable juices and plant essence, is happy to announce that Grammy Award-winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, recording artist, TV star and So So Def’s founder, Jermaine Dupri has become a minority shareholder.

“Slush Naturals proudly creates healthy beverages,” said Slush Naturals founder Avis Prince. “Jermaine is committed to a clean vegan lifestyle and was eager to learn more about the natural beverage industry after falling in love with our products. We connected.”

“After watching Food, Inc., I cleansed for 25 days and never felt better,” said Dupri. “As a result, I became vegan and have continued the lifestyle for 14 years. I realized the incredible opportunity with Slush Naturals to put a deliciously wholesome, vegan certified drink in every person’s hands. I want the world to have the mental clarity and energy to live their best life, and Slush Naturals can be a tasty component.”

Slush Naturals has been a Whole Foods Markets producer partner for six years. “Customers trust Whole Foods Market to maintain the highest quality, ingredient, and sourcing standards in the entire industry, and our suppliers put in a lot of work and care to help us deliver on that promise,” said Don Clark, Whole Foods Market’s global VP of procurement, non-perishables. Slush Naturals is proud to be available in Whole Foods’ Southeast Region (Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).

The plant-based line includes four all-natural, all-delicious flavors:

Cucumber Lemonade: Hydrating, and oh so refreshing! The perfect blend for a “Zen Moment” any time of the day.

Hibiscus Lemonade: Slightly tart and blooming with flavor. Blended with our traditional lemonade, it’s the perfect sweet-tart duo.

Traditional Lemonade: A perfect blend of nature’s goodness. Slightly tangy, and lightly sweetened.

Tropical Lemonade: A bold Caribbean taste. It’s a vacation in a bottle! For the more adventurous at heart.

About Slush Naturals

Avis Prince was a concerned mom facing the familiar parental challenge of reducing her young sons’ consumption of refined sugars, artificial flavors and colors. Trying to find a tasty, healthy alternative, Avis created Slush Naturals based on a heavenly vision of beverages with premium ingredients. Slush Naturals lemonades are 100 percent natural, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO and the perfect transitional beverage for healthier lifestyles. The best for you for life! Slush Naturals is available at Whole Foods in the Southeast Region, amazon.com and slushnaturals.com. For more information on Slush Naturals, visit slushnaturals.com and follow us on Twitter @slushnaturals1, Instagram @slushnaturals and Facebook @slushnaturals.