La Colombe Coffee Roasters Launches Oatmilk Draft Latte in Cans

PHILADELPHIA– La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, direct- trade practices with growers, a pioneer in cold brew and creator of the world’s first-ever textured cold latte, is launching its much anticipated Oatmilk Draft Latte in a convenient 9 oz. ready-to-drink (RTD) can.

The newest Draft Latte will be available beginning September 5, at the company’s 30 cafes, on its website, on Amazon, and in select retailers nationwide, including Wegmans and Harris Teeter. Suggested retail price is $3.49.

Available in original, vanilla and caramel, these plant-based, dairy-free lattes are rich and creamy with a touch of sweetness from the oats and an unmatched texture from La Colombe’s patented process of infusing drinks with nitrous oxide.

In October 2017, La Colombe became one of the first specialty coffee roasters to work with Oatly in the US, making Oatmilk available to customers across all their cafes nationwide. In June 2018, La Colombe introduced the Oatmilk Draft Latte to their on-tap menu, offering customers the first-ever vegan, plant-based Draft Latte on-tap.

Year-to-date, La Colombe’s bar drink sales are up 41% vs year ago, driven by Oatmilk as an alternative milk for cafe drinks. Oatmilk represents majority of on-tap sale today (55%).

Now, with a loyal and growing fan base, La Colombe is bringing its best-selling cold brew to retailers, giving customers a café-quality beverage on-the-go.

“We are always innovating – pushing the limit to create great tasting beverages that are also healthy and environmentally conscience,” said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters. “In this case, we are balancing our carbon footprint by using grain- based milks that are the most efficient and environmental way of producing a milk alternative. Oatmilk, in particular, also has all those special properties that make it react well with the nitrous, creating a deliciously frothy latte.”

In terms of the environmental impact, as compared to other plant-based options, oats require significantly less water to produce. Additionally, oats are a great rotational crop, which can lead to a variety of ecological benefits for growers. As a source ingredient, oats provide a balanced macronutrient profile of fats, carbs and proteins. All of this makes for an alternative milk that’s good for both people and the planet.

According to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR), the plant-based beverages market size is projected to reach $388 Billion by 2023 at 8.5% CAGR.1 48% of consumers buy dairy – AND plant-based milks. Oatmilk is the fastest growing dairy alternative, and the most environmentally friendly.

The new Oatmilk Draft Latte will be joining La Colombe’s current plant-based offerings, including the Coconut Draft Latte, Coconut Mocha Draft Latte, Colombian Cold Brew, Brazilian Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew Lemonade and Nitro Cold Brew Grapefruit.

For more information on Draft Latte visit our website or follow our adventures using #LoveOatmilk.

About La Colombe

La Colombe (lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2019-2020. The company has also made headlines in the beverage industry with its DRAFT LATTETM – the world’s first-ever textured cold latte.