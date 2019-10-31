Nestlé Pure Life Launches DC Collection Bottles

STAMFORD, Conn.– Nestlé Pure Life has introduced “DC Collection” bottles to its portfolio. The 330mL bottles, which feature DC characters, are made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) and are 100% recyclable, including the cap.

In stores now, the exciting new ”DC Collection” includes four popular DC characters — Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and Shazam. Additionally, the bottles have a fun Super Hero symbol on the side of the bottle that encourages kids to finish drinking their water. Once done, they can shine a flashlight through the bottle, projecting the symbol on a wall.

”We are excited to team up with Warner Bros. and DC to make drinking water more fun for families with kids,” said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé Waters North America. “By featuring characters kids look up to, along with a 100% recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic, we’re doing our part to help keep both families and the planet healthy.”

“DC Super Heroes are among the most popular in the world and this new line of bottles is a great way to appeal to families with kids while reinforcing healthy choices,” and said Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “We are also teaching kids that every positive action towards creating change is what being a super hero is all about.”

Research shows that more than 50 percent of U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 19 are inadequately hydrated; highlighting the need for the consumption of more water. The Nestlé® Pure Life® DC Collection is a fun choice for every on-the-go occasion, from school lunches to summer road trips. It’s also a healthy alternative to sugary drinks with no calories and no sweeteners.

To ensure 100% recyclability of both the bottles and the sleeve labels, Nestlé Waters North America is using new labels for this product that are more compatible with the recycling process. Unlike some other sleeve-wrapped products, this new sleeve label technology does not require consumers to remove the label before recycling; consumers can simply place the cap back on the bottle when finished and discard in the recycling bin. This investment further demonstrates the pride taken in carefully designing our bottles – down to the label – to be 100% recyclable and to enable them to retain their quality so they can be turned into new bottles.

With the launch of the “DC Collection,” along with the introduction of 900 mL bottles of Poland Spring® Brand ORIGIN in April and our Nestlé® Pure Life® 700ml bottle, Nestlé Waters North America now has three of the only major, nationally distributed bottled water offerings on the market to be made using 100% recycled plastic. Last year, Nestlé Waters North America announced that it will achieve 25% recycled plastic across its U.S. domestic portfolio by 2021. The company plans to continue expanding its use of recycled materials in the coming years, further setting an ambition to reach 50% recycled plastic by 2025.

The Nestlé Pure Life “DC Collection” is available nationwide through e-commerce sites Amazon.com, Boxed.com, and Walmart.com and. In addition, retail stores such as Albertsons, Fresh Direct, HEB, Meijer, Stop & Shop, and 7-Eleven will carry the bottles. The suggested retail price for a six-pack of 330mL (11.15 oz) bottles is $3.29.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life® , Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh by Nestlé, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA. Nestlé Waters North America is an affiliate of Nestlé Waters, the world’s largest bottled water company. Nestlé Waters serves customers in 130 countries, with 52 well-known bottled water brands and is, in turn, a subsidiary of the world’s largest food company, Nestlé, S.A, based in Vevey, Switzerland.

About DC

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.