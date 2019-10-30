NOCCO Beverage Company Announces Expansion into 500 Accounts Nationwide

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – a leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company based in Europe – has announced that the brand has expanded into 500 accounts across the United States, including 50 gyms in Las Vegas. The rapid growth includes entry into the Miami and New York markets, with plans to arrive in Texas in Q1 next year.

“NOCCO’s unique BCAA formula designed to support athletes in training and superior taste serve as the foundation of the brand and the catalyst that has propelled NOCCO forward,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “We are eager to continue our trajectory of growth as we expand into the East Coast and beyond.”

The unique product formula is designed with 3,000 mg or 5,000 mg of BCAA, and 50 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin and niacin. Embraced by the functional fitness community as a result of their strong ambassador program, including the three-times CrossFit® Games winner and NOCCO athlete Tia Toomey, the brand has achieved unprecedented success and become the fastest growing BCAA beverage brand to hit the US market.?

NOCCO is currently available on Amazon.com and across Southern California in major gym and fitness centers, including The Mecca of Bodybuilding – Gold’s Gym, LA Fitness, F45 Training, Dogpound and more. NOCCO plans to penetrate several states across the country in the coming years.

Available in three caffeinated flavors – Caribbean, Tropical and Peach – and one caffeine-free flavor – Apple – NOCCO’s delicious sweeteners and green tea extract creates an authentic, great tasting flavor. To learn more, visit nocco.com or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), green tea extract and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, carbonated and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in four great tasting flavors – Caribbean, Peach, Tropical and Apple.