Odwalla Launches Smoobucha

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.— In 1980, three young musicians in Santa Cruz, California, started selling great-tasting juices out of the back of their VW van. Nearly four decades later, Odwalla has evolved into a purpose-driven brand, becoming an innovator within the Natural Health Beverage category. Through its artful blends of quality fruits and vegetables, unique ingredients and surprising twists, Odwalla has earned a loyal following, paving the way as a trendsetter for today’s booming juice craze.

Offering consumers innovative and health-conscious ingredients without sacrificing quality or taste, Odwalla has announced the anticipated debut of its newest product, Odwalla Smoobucha. Previewed exclusively at Expo West, Odwalla Smoobucha is the first of its kind to be sold in-stores, combining the delicious taste of smoothies with pasteurized kombucha and serving as the perfect blend of flavor and function. Available in three distinct flavors — Citrus & Guava, Berry & Ginger and Apple & Greens — Odwalla Smoobucha features a unique mix of fruits and vegetables, fiber and 500MM CFUs (Colony-Forming Units) that contains 40 percent less sugar and fewer calories than top smoothie items.

Odwalla has also announced the launch Hot Tropics and Mint to BeBerry, two limited-edition flavors inspired by the vibrant essence of the spring season. A refreshing blend of 100 percent juice and coconut water, Hot Tropics and Mint to Be Berry each tap into the bold and trendy flavors of the season, featuring fresh and herbaceous ingredients such as jalapeño and mint.

Odwalla Smoobucha, Hot Tropics and Mint to Be Berry are available now across major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons andSafeway. All products retail for $2.99 per 15.2 fl oz. bottle.

Visit www.odwalla.com for additional product information and follow @_Odwalla on Instagram and @Odwalla on Twitter and Facebook for more exciting announcements.