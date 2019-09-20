Positive Beverage Showcased on “Real Housewives of Orange County” With Kelly Dodd

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— After taping the launch of Positive Beverage’s 12 oz. sparkling portfolio at Expo West, Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd is featured in an exclusive segment at the start of the episode (S14:E07). Joined by Positive Beverage CEO, Zach Muchnick, the two are seen meeting with some of the 80,000 attendees and are even joined by fellow housewife, Tamra Judge who is also attending the show.

Tuesday’s episode airing had been teased by previous episodes in Season 14 of the show, but producers wanted to showcase Kelly’s involvement and ownership within Positive Beverage as she maintains a daily role in the company which will continue through the remaining 22 episodes.

Our favorite closing moment: When asked why they gave out branded sunglasses, Kelly finishes with an off-the-cuff statement that are words we live by, “Our future’s so bright, we need to wear shades!”

Look out for more of Positive Beverage on Season 14 of Real Housewives of Orange County – and on Target shelves in California beginning this weekend!

Watch here: https://vimeo.com/361361388

About Positive Beverage – SRP $1.79

Positive Beverage was founded on the promise to fuel everyone’s day with better ingredients that taste great and have enough essential vitamins to you through! With the flip of a tab, you’ll open a naturally flavored, lightly carbonated beverage packed with their perfect combination of 110% of all added vitamins, healthy Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst-quenching experience great for the entire family. All Positive Beverage verities are sugar-free and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives