Premium Beverage Brand NOCCO Expands Distribution

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – a leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company based in Europe – has experienced rapid growth in the United States market since the launch of its Venice, California office in March 2019. The unique no sugar, low calorie and no carb blend has satisfied the increasing demand for BCAA beverages in the fitness community.

“The rapid growth we have experienced in just six months reflects the quality of our product,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “We are thrilled about the excitement that has grown with our brand, particularly within the fitness community, and look forward to building this momentum as we continue our expansion across the country.”

Since its launch, NOCCO has secured shelf space at 400 accounts across Southern California, and most recently 20 accounts in Las Vegas. Notable accounts include The Mecca of Bodybuilding – Gold’s Gym, LA Fitness, F45 Training, and boutique studios like Dogpound. NOCCO has also been embraced by the functional fitness community as a result of their strong ambassador program, including the three-times CrossFit Games winner and NOCCO athlete Tia Toomey.

Amino acids, such as L-leucine, L-valine and L-isoleucine, have been known to protect and fuel the muscles, and promote muscle growth and tissue repair.

Three out of four NOCCO beverages contain 180 mg of caffeine for ideal consumption during a workout. Every flavor is carbonated and provides 3,000 mg or 5,000 mg of BCAA, and 50 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin and niacin.

Available in three caffeinated flavors – Caribbean, Tropical and Peach – and one caffeine-free flavor – Apple – NOCCO’s delicious sweeteners and green tea extract creates an authentic, great tasting flavor. To learn more, visit nocco.com or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

