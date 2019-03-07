Remedy Organics Announces National Distribution, Launches New SKU’s at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Remedy Organics announced today that they are rolling out their delicious functional line of protein-packed, superfood-charged plant based beverages at retailers across the United States. Retailers including Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB, Gelsons, CVS and many others will be carrying the innovative line of plant based functional beverages.

“In the coming weeks we will be announcing partnerships with several additional national retailers who are bringing in our delicious line,” said co-founder Cindy Kasindorf, a nutritional health counselor who created the line in her kitchen less than two years ago. “I am guided by the principle that Food is Medicine and my goal with Remedy Organics was to bring delicious functional nutrition to consumers in mainstream and natural channels, it is incredibly rewarding to see my vision become a reality.”

“We have spent the past year and a half incubating the brand in the Northeast where we were fine tuning our formulations, building our team and establishing a rock solid manufacturing, supply chain and logistics infrastructure. In addition, we have more than tripled our shelf life and now scaling this brand and significantly expanding our distribution footprint,” stated Remedy co-founder and CEO Henry Kasindorf. “We exhibited at Expo West last year and although we had a great show, we were not prepared for the high level of interest from large national retailers that wanted to bring on our line. We just were not ready last year and did not want to over-extend ourselves and expand too quickly,” said Kasindorf. “As a serial entrepreneur I love growth, but the beverage industry requires great discipline. well managed growth and flawless execution. We see this as a marathon and not a sprint and have taken our time to get to this point with a focused growth strategy and are now proceeding and executing on our plan,” said Kasindorf.

About Remedy Organics

Remedy Organics launched at Expo East in 2017 and immediately received great recognition from retailers and tremendous validation from the industry. In their first year of business the company was selected for the prestigious Chobani Incubator and were finalists at FoodBytes! SF, NEXTY finalists at Expo East and Expo West as well as finalists at the BevNET New Beverage Showdown. The company was recently accepted to Pepsico’s Nutrition Greenhouse program.