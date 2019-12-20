Roar’s Evolution Continues With Powder Stick Launch

At the close of a year spent honing its image and messaging, electrolyte infusion beverage maker Roar Organic is channeling its momentum into the launch of Electrolyte Powder Sticks, a three-SKU line of single-serving mix packets.

For Roar, the product itself represents incremental innovation; sports drink mixes have existed since before RTDs, and a new generation of brands — Liquid I.V., nuun, Hydrant, Skratch Labs and Cure Hydration, to name a few — have helped reenergize and reinterpret the format for a modern consumer. Introducing Electrolyte Powder Sticks — based on Roar’s three best-selling RTD flavors, Cucumber Watermelon, Blueberry Acai and Mango Clementine — was another way “to support (consumers) no matter what they are doing,” said the company’s chief marketing officer, Eric Berniker. Each single-serving packet contains electrolytes and B vitamins with 10 calories and 2 grams of sugar per serving when added to 16.9 oz. of water.

But it’s also a chance for Roar to flex some of the brand equity that Berniker said has been its main focus over the past year. Within a tight and narrow sports drink category, the company has attempted to distinguish itself as an aspirational brand that speaks to the “female millennial hustler,” opening a conversation with consumers that can go beyond athletics and hydration. Efforts to capture that audience kicked into high gear following Berniker’s appointment in March, one of several new key hires to arrive in the wake of a $5.6 million funding round led by AccelFoods in December 2018. The company introduced “premiumized” packaging, a point-of-sale campaign and a revamped website, all built around the core message of empowerment and achievement. The brand’s first digital marketing campaign showcased a roster of notable female entrepreneurs and influencers, dubbed ‘ROAR Models,’ sharing unique lifestyle content across Roar’s social media channels.

“(The ROAR Models campaign) was about getting the story out there so people understood what we were and how we were different,” he said. “What’s most important for us is that we are clear in who we are and that we are connecting with that audience.”

With callouts on the package like “hustle harder” and “stay hungry not thirsty,” the Electrolyte Powder Sticks extends Roar’s appeal towards the busy millennial demographic. To that effect, the line is, for the moment, available exclusively via e-commerce, shipped in 14-count packs direct from Roar’s website, which offers a subscription plan, or through Amazon. The format also gives Roar a potential foot in the door with alternative channels that can help grow trial, such as offices, co-working spaces and gyms.

The Electrolyte Powder Sticks are expected to eventually migrate into brick-and-mortar retail, an area in which Roar’s RTD is “just scratching the surface” of its commercial potential, according to Berniker. The product is currently available in almost 10,000 accounts nationwide, he said, with 3,700 already confirmed for next year. More importantly, he added, the brand has been able to expand its distribution footprint by over 1,000 doors last year while keeping velocities high (up 350%) and growing incremental to the category.

Yet while intent on growing the sports drink shelf, Berniker’s vision for the brand extends beyond delivering electrolytes and B vitamins. He said the company has examined “a number of functional ingredients” that fit with the brand’s ethos and identity, teasing future line extensions set to arrive “when they make sense” for both consumers and retailers.

“We see ourselves as a platform for supporting today’s modern consumer and what they are hustling towards,” he said.