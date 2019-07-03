Summer Fancy Food Show 2019: Brooklyn Crafted Grows Beyond Ginger Ale

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although the company has been in existence for years, the last twelve months have seen beverage brand Brooklyn Crafted truly begin to live up to its name. Now operating its own production facility in New York City’s largest borough, the company has expanded beyond its traditional home in carbonated ginger beers and ginger ales and into still categories, as represented by the recent launch of herbal iced teas and calamansi-based drinks this spring.

At this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero spoke with Marcia Hu, marketing manager at Brooklyn Crafted, to discuss the brand’s growth and its push into new product segments, and how the company is building its base in New York with an eye towards steady national expansion.