Vital Proteins Introduces Collagen Water

CHICAGO— Twist, sip, repeat: the only recipe needed for Vital Proteins’ Collagen Water, the latest addition to the wellness company’s fast-growing collagen portfolio. Making its delicious debut in five fruit-forward flavors, the brand’s new suite of Collagen Water is pushing play on liquid function and taking on-the-fly hydration to new, collagen-infused heights.

Each 12 oz. bottle offers 10 grams of Vital Proteins’ proprietary Collagen Peptides (from bovine) — real fruit juice and reverse osmosis H2O to help you hit refresh on your morning routine, cool down after a much-needed sweat session or grab on-the-go anytime, anywhere. With the same full-body benefits as their powdered varieties, promoting stronger skin, hair, nail and joint health, this new line of functional water will forever flip your thinking on hydration. And, true to the brand’s roots, each Collagen Water is gluten and dairy-free with 3 g of sugar or less and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

Vital Proteins’ Collagen Water comes in five unique varieties: Original (a citrus twist on a neutral taste), Strawberry Lemon, Blackberry Hibiscus, Lemon Ginger and Blueberry Mint, each offering light and refreshing flavor for sippable enjoyment throughout the day. And at only 60 calories or less, these whole food-based beverages give you all of the benefits, but none of the guilt.

“Developing a line of functional on-the-go beverages was easily the quickest decision when debating the next product line at Vital. We wanted to find an easy entry point for consumers to get a serving of collagen while also adding a product for those customers that needed a little help staying on track when life gets busy,” explained Kurt Seidensticker, founder and CEO of Vital Proteins.

Vital Proteins Collagen Water collection can be purchased online at vitalproteins.com in 4-pack ($18) and 16-pack ($64) cases, or individually for $4.50. Bottles will be sold in retailers nationwide this spring.

Vital Proteins proves innovation reigns supreme in 2019, kicking off the year with its first dip in the beverage pool by adding a collection of health-boosting Collagen Shots. Each shot blends 7 g of Collagen Peptides and function-specific ingredients for quick and targeted wellness support. The brand has evolved its product portfolio from powders, blends and capsules to grab-and-go Collagen Shots and now, Collagen Water — all with the same mission in mind: to help fans live full, vibrant lives.

“This is only the beginning of innovation and expansion in the collagen space,” said Seidensticker. “Stay tuned because there’s much more to come.”

About Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins’ whole food-based, collagen-boosting collection was created to nourish those who seek a life without limits and a path to natural, youthful vibrancy. Vital Proteins’ products contain better for you sources of essential proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. Get the most out of every day with great-tasting collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out. For more information, please visit vitalproteins.com.