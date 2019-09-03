Waku Releases Brand Refresh, New Flavor

BOSTON— Waku Plant Based Tonic is making its first appearance at Expo East (Booth 5404) with an entirely new look. This Boston-based startup makes refreshing tonics made of 20 herbs and flowers, all of which have anti-inflammatory, digestive, and analgesic benefits that aid in digestion and overall body well-being. All these tonics are low calorie, vegan, caffeine free, and gluten free.

Waku’s updated packaging speaks more clearly to the refreshing flavor profile and the digestive benefits of their products, and re-positions the brand to the growing plant based tonic category.

“Waku is not only good for the digestive system but it is the most natural and best tasting product out there. It is actually based on an ancient recipe from the Andes Mountains of Ecuador where my co- founder and I are from,” said VP of Sales and co-founder Nico Estrella. “Our new packaging has the same great tasting product with the same amazing benefits, but our new look will help consumers better understand how our product tastes and how it can improve their digestive health.”

The release of this new packaging includes adding a fifth flavor to their lineup – Raspberry Rose. Completely unsweetened and with only 10 calories per bottle, this complements their current offering: Lemon Mint, Passion Fruit, Ginger Lemongrass, and the Unsweetened Floral Blend.

All five flavors will be showcased at Expo East in Baltimore from September 11-14. “Our traction this year proves consumers are looking for low calorie, great tasting beverages that deliver on gut-health functionality. This will be a great opportunity for us to present our new look to the industry, as well as make connections to continue to expand our retail presence and DSD network,” said CEO and co-founder Juan Giraldo.

Waku is now available at Dave’s Marketplace, Market Basket, and natural food stores all throughout New England, in addition to Amazon and their website, livewaku.com.