Weller’s CBD-Infused Sparkling Waters to Launch in April

BOULDER, Colo.— Weller, an innovative pioneer in CBD-infused food and beverage products, announced today that their high-quality CBD Sparkling Water will be available for purchase in April. Exhibited earlier this month at Natural Products Expo West, Weller’s CBD Sparkling Water line offers three fresh flavors: watermelon, black cherry and tangerine which is infused with 25 mg of CBD (cannabidiol) broad-spectrum hemp extract per can. Weller’s CBD Sparkling Water is made with clean, simple and sustainably-sourced ingredients to help promote a clean and healthy lifestyle.

Weller is on a mission to bring ground-breaking products to the market that will change the way consumers can access the power of CBD through simple, delicious, functional food and beverage products. Founded by natural food industry veterans Matt Oscamou, founder and CEO of Frontier Snacks, and John Simmons, founder and CEO of Third Street Chai, Weller’s mission is to provide ground-breaking products that will change the way consumers access the power of CBD through their simple, delicious, functional snacks and beverages. Made with all-natural ingredients, Weller’s CBD Sparkling Water (MSRP: $4.99/can) feature zero-calorie, zero-THC, balanced flavors for a crisp taste. Weller’s CBD Sparkling Water beverages are also non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan and join their current roster of popular CBD-infused products such as the CBD Coconut Bites (available in three delicious flavors: Dark Chocolate, Caramel and Original) and the CBD “Barista Blend” Drink Mix (available at wholesale and at welleryou.com)

“Our company has always strived to provide our customers with high-quality, better-for-you products and empowering them to live a healthy lifestyle,” said John Simmons, co-founder of Weller. “With our line of CBD Sparkling Water, consumers are able to enjoy the full benefits of CBD in a convenient, refreshing new way suitable for any occasion.”

Beginning in April, Weller’s CBD Sparkling Water will be available online through the brand website along with natural and conventional retailers including Lucky’s Market, Lassens, Wegmans and other independent retailers. For a complete list of products or more information on Weller, visit welleryou.com.

About Weller

Weller, maker of CBD-infused food and beverage products, is all about empowering people to snack into wellness by delivering the natural benefits of hemp CBD through convenient, trusted products that don’t sacrifice taste. With its commitment to using the highest-quality ingredients and CBD from broad-spectrum hemp extract, its products are naturally formulated to help you reconnect with the best version of yourself by reducing anxiety and stress. Not only are Weller’s products delicious, they are always consistent and reliable by way of its trusted source of Colorado-grown CBD, clean extraction methods, proprietary infusion process, clean lineage and third-party testing. For more information, please visit welleryou.com.