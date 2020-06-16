Barfresh Launches RTD Smoothies Into Schools

LOS ANGELES– Barfresh today announced the launch of its new Twist & Go ready-to-drink Smoothies. Already approved in over 200 schools, these fruit & yogurt smoothies are the perfect item for schools looking to deliver healthy, low-touch items for their school feeding programs. These ready-to-drink bottled smoothies come in two flavors: Strawberry Banana and Peach.

“We are proud to see our Twist & Go bottled smoothies help schools feed children. Our products are specially formulated to work for both schools and students, delivering a healthy and tasty option for the children,” says Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO of Barfresh, the organization behind the launch of Twist & Go Smoothies.

Stephanie Spicknall, RD, LD, Food & Nutrition Services Assistant Director of Pasco County Schools,commented, “We are thrilled to introduce the Twist & Go smoothies to our students. Since the Twist & Go smoothie contains two components (fruit/meat alternate) it will provide students a clean label, refreshing product they’ll love while giving relief to the exhausted staff packaging meals. It’s a win-win.”

These smoothies are compliant with the USDA reimbursable meal programs, are Smart Snack compliant and the yogurt portion is creditable as a meat alternative for all meals and snacks. This includes snacks and meals served under CACFP and the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for all federally funded meal programs.

These Twist & Go ready to drink smoothies have many benefits:

Each bottle contains 4 ounces of yogurt + ½ cup of fruit juice providing two of the three reimbursable elements in school feeding (fruit & protein)

Contain live and active probiotic cultures

Are a good source of Protein, Calcium, and Vitamin C

Are fat-free and cholesterol free

Contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors

Are OU Certified Kosher Diary

Made in the USA

They are fun, delicious, and easy – kids love them!

