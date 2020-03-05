Béla Wellness Drinks Launches Nationwide Distribution Effort

ATLANTA – Béla, the Atlanta-based wellness beverage brand, announced today that it is launching nation-wide distribution efforts with an aim to be available in 1000 locations by end-2020. This comes on the heels of a spectacular 2019 for the company, with over 500% sales growth on Amazon, and continued success at its home market of Atlanta, GA, as well as at Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand.

Born out of a personal need and inspired by Ayurveda, the ancient sister-science of Yoga, Béla combines ancient ingredients like Turmeric, Tulsi, Ginger and Amla with minerals and vitamins in 0 sugar, 0 calorie blends. The combination of ingredients is inspired by holistic mind-and-body wellness, and work to support immunity, promote calming, and support optimal hydration. Launched in Spring 2018 in Atlanta, GA, Béla grew rapidly to reach over 50 retail locations around Atlanta in less a year, enthusiastically embraced by Atlanta’s yoga and wellness community. In 2019, Béla expanded to LifeCafe fast casual restaurants in Life Time’s athletic resort destinations nationwide, as well as other cities across Georgia.

“Béla has become a favorite of the Atlanta yoga & wellness community, and the growth on Amazon as well as the strong momentum in Life Time gives us a great foundation to now start expanding in major grocery stores,” said Atul Agarwal, Béla’s Founder and CEO. “In fact, the internal metrics on Amazon are staggering – we have had orders from every state except 4 in the contiguous United States, and are seeing double-digit growth every successive quarter-over-quarter, including the winter months!”

Béla is already in the process of being added to major distributors’ offerings, including the two leading natural products distributors – UNFI and KeHE. It has also started the year strong and is well on the way to the 1000-door target, with launches scheduled in major retailers in New York, Texas and Michigan in the spring months.

Atul added, “We are also in the process of closing our Seed Round, which will ensure that we can support the expansion and launches with strong marketing campaigns to drive awareness as well as sales.”

