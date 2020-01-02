BevNET Live Winter 2019: How Distributors Respond as Categories Evolve

As the beverage industry continues to evolve, with new trends and innovations often appearing suddenly and rising rapidly, it’s critical that distributors keep pace with changing consumer demands. As one of the leading natural channel distributors, it’s a lesson that KeHE has purposefully integrated into its business strategy.

In this video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, KeHE’s Katie Paul, VP of category management and growth solutions, and Alex Marx, director of growth solutions, discuss how the distributor is embracing blurring category definitions and utilizing new technology to stay ahead of the industry, as well as how brands can act quickly and adapt to a constantly changing marketplace.