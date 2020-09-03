Bhoomi Debuts at Whole Foods Market in 100% Plant-Based Bottle

Bhoomi debuted in Whole Foods Market Northeast region select stores with the 1st 100% plant-based recyclable sugarcane made bottle in the U.S. Launched in Whole Foods Market NE this summer, Bhoomi started with the grand opening of Manhattan West store, followed by the roll-out in additional 23 stores across New York and New Jersey in Aug/Sept, 2020.

According to the impact study on the bottle led by Climate Collaborative and Trayak, Bhoomi reduced their packaging footprint by a significant 89.5% by switching to a plant-based recyclable bottle from its earlier traditional PET. The Company’s CEO & co-founder, Arpit Bhopalkar, shares, “This milestone highlights the regenerative power of sugarcane, and plants in general, and is a major move for Bhoomi to achieve our mission for connecting humanity to health – for people and our planet.”

“Packaging is the single most challenging issue for many of the companies in our Climate Collaborative community, as both an emissions driver and as a visible representation of their footprint. Bhoomi’s innovations through this case study, switching to the bio-based HDPE, is such a successful example of how companies can build circularity into every aspect of their product design and packaging, and in doing so see massive reductions to their packaging footprint. I hope other companies will take notice and follow suit,” says Erin Callahan, the Director of Climate Collaborative. The results of Climate Collaborative & Trayak’s third-party case study can be found here: https://www.climatecollaborative.com/bhoomi_trayak_case_study

The news of Bhoomi’s 100% plant-based bottle launch comes in the wake of its multiple recent initiatives and business milestones. Bhoomi is the first low-glycemic, paleo and vegan certified cane water in the U.S. The products are made from sugarcane sources in the U.S. as Bhoomi partners with minority farmers in Louisiana to promote equitable economies, advocate for farmers facing discriminatory practices while supporting regenerative practices. Its farming advisors have shared their resilient stories on the NYT 1619 Project, The NYT Daily Podcast and PodSaveUs.

About Bhoomi

As a former International Table Tennis Athlete from India, Bhoomi’s co-founder, Arpit, brings the globally revered health benefits of cold pressed cane water to the U.S. After playing, coaches & doctors recommended cane water for natural hydration & sustained energy. When Arpit moved to New Orleans to study, he couldn’t find cane water. That’s when the idea for Bhoomi was born. Inspired by ancient Ayurvedic principles from India, Bhoomi infuses cold-pressed cane water with delicious super botanicals for a refreshing, ready to drink elixir. Bhoomi comes in 3 flavors – Ginger, Turmeric and Moringa. All three flavors are now available for purchase at Whole Foods Market select locations in New York and New Jersey. Bhoomi is Certified Paleo and Low Glycemic, and its products retail for $3.99 per 12 oz in plant based bottles.

To learn more about Bhoomi, head over to www.drinkbhoomi.com

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbhoomi.com/