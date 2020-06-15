Electrolit Celebrates 70 Years of Hydration with National Hydration Day

CERRITOS, Calif.– Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – will celebrate their 70th year manufacturing and selling the highest quality hydration beverages available on the market with National Hydration Day. On June 23, the brand will recognize the importance of hydration in living a healthy, balanced life to honor the National Holiday.

“For 70 years, we have manufactured hydration beverages and we’ve come a long way since inception in terms of formulation and flavor profiles,” said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. “On National Hydration Day, we would like to celebrate how far we’ve come as a brand and spread awareness on the importance of hydration. We foresee great growth and innovation in our brand’s future as we work to provide the best hydration beverage possible to our consumers.”

When the brand launched, Electrolit became the first company to develop an oral rehydration solution to replenish lost nutrients after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers and sickness. The brand has since become the number one electrolyte drink in Mexico and Latin America and has experienced exponential growth since launching in the U.S. in 2015.

Observed annually, National Hydration Day creates awareness surrounding the importance of consuming adequate levels of water and electrolytes, and the dangers of dehydration. During the warmer Summer months, water and electrolytes are critical in fighting dehydration. By regulating nerve and muscle function, balancing blood acidity and pressure, helping rebuild damaged tissue, electrolytes can aid in achieving overall maximum hydration and fighting dehydration related impairments.

Electrolit is formulated with the optimum balance of electrolytes, including sodium, magnesium, potassium and calcium with glucose as a natural sweetener to serve as the body’s natural source of energy and provide immediate recovery. Electrolit is available in nine delicious flavors including Kiwi-Strawberry, Grape, Mandarin-Orange, Berry Bliss, Fruit Punch, and Coconut. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, Circle-K and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

electrolit.com