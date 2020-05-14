Elevator Talk: Vervet Brings Bartender-Crafted Canned Cocktails to Los Angeles

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Tuan Lee is the co-founder & CEO of Vervet, a startup offering bartender-crafted canned cocktails featuring house-made bitters, fresh produce from California farms and spirits developed in partnership with Ventura Spirits distillery. Using recipes from co-founder and veteran bartender Hope Ewing, the brand delivers modern riffs on classic cocktails. Vervet believes that spirits consumers are ready for a brand that focuses on transparency, traceability and expertly made cocktails delivered in a convenient format, and is looking to expand beyond local Los Angeles retailers into hotels, stadiums and chains. The founders are seeking $1M in funding to help take the lead in the fast-emerging canned cocktail market and are open to working with an investor that has experience in CPG and can help grow their brand story.

