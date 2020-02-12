Elevator Talk: Yumix Offers Fresh Mixed Cocktails Utilizing Unique Packaging

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Lea Feghali is the co-founder and chief brand officer at Yumix, a beverage brand with a fresh proposition for cocktail consumers. Instead of offering a premixed ready-to-drink cocktail, the brand’s unique packaging gives the user the experience and ability to mix spirits and fruit juice immediately before consuming. The brand is targeting millennials and generation x women who are looking for a fresh mixed cocktail without having to prepare it from scratch. Yumix launched in Walmart in the spring of 2019 and is now available in over 400 stores across 7 states, with plans to add further distribution this spring. The company is aiming to raise $6M in investment to expand into new retailers and grow the brand.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>