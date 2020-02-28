Elmhurst 1925 to Showcase New Plant-Based Smoothie Bases and Oat Lattes at Expo West

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based beverages, will debut two innovative new lines at 2020 Natural Products Expo West from March 5-7. Attendees will have the opportunity to stop by booth #481 to be among the first to experience Superfood Smoothie Bases and Oat Lattes.

Elmhurst Superfood Smoothie Bases, the first of their kind to hit the market, deliver 10 grams of plant protein per serving and are perfect for maintaining busy lives without sacrificing nutrition, convenience or taste. The bases make smoothie routines simple – just add fruit or ice and blend to bring a flavor-packed, superfood smoothie to life. Each carton creates five smoothies. Flavors include:

The Kale blend combines a half serving of kale along with Oat and Hemp, contains 25 grams of whole grains, no added sugar, and is an excellent source of Omega-3 ALA.

The Cacao blend contains Hazelnut and Almond Milks to deliver 22 mg of theobromine, the natural caffeine found in cocoa, 50 mg of caffeine per serving, zero added sugar and is keto approved.

The Turmeric Ginger blend incorporates Oat and Hemp to offer 25 grams of whole grains, 16 mg of curcumin for anti-inflammatory responses and has no added sugar.

With its new Oat Lattes, available in four on-trend flavors including two coffee-based, Cacao Oat Milk Latte and Flash Brew Oat Milk Latte, and two tea-based, Matcha Oat Milk Latte and Golden Oat Milk Latte­, Elmhurst continues to drive innovation in the plant-based tea and coffee category. The new Oat Lattes are the perfect grab-and-go pick-me-up that require no prep time.

Elmhurst Oat Lattes are crafted with simple ingredients including 100% whole grain oats, providing 26 grams of whole grains per carton, equivalent to 54 percent of the minimum daily recommended goal of whole grain intake. An excellent source of Omega-3 ALA, each variety contains 95 mg of caffeine, no added gums or oils and just six grams of sugar per 11-oz. serving, making them the lowest in sugar compared to most other oat lattes in the space. They also contain twice the amount of protein of most other oat lattes on the market.

“At Elmhurst 1925, our mission is to produce minimal ingredient plant-based products that are packed with nutrition and we honored that with our new ready-to-drink lattes,” said Peter Truby, Chief Marketing Officer at Elmhurst. “We chose whole grain oat as our base for the lattes because they are known to help sustain energy levels and curb hunger.”

Truby adds, “Our new Smoothie Bases are packed with superfoods that fuel your body and keep you going all day. We are excited to launch the Super Base line as there is nothing like it currently on the market and it provides the perfect liquid base for smoothies.”

Like all Elmhurst products, the Smoothie Bases and Oat Lattes are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU kosher, and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Oat Lattes will be available in 11-oz. cartons with an SRP of $4.99, and Superfood Smoothie Bases will be available in 32-oz. cartons with an SRP of $9.99.

Elmhurst’s plant-based beverages can be purchased at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com.

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

