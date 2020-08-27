Flawsome! Launches at Italian Restaurant Chain Zizzi

Flawsome!, the sustainable brand that turns imperfect and surplus fruit into perfect cold-pressed fruit water, has been added to Italian restaurant chain Zizzi menu.

Flawsome! is on a mission to make other people as passionate about sustainable drinks as they are. The launch sees two of the rapidly expanding brand’s delicious Lightly Sparkling Water flavours, Apple & Rhubarb and Apple & Sour Cherry, available across the Zizzi estate, as the restaurants reopen after lockdown.

To mark the launch, Zizzi has created a Rhubarb & White Peach Cooler ‘softail’ using the Flawsome! Apple & Rhubarb Lightly Sparkling Water, which is bound to be a hit with customers this summer.

Karina Sudenyte, co-founder of Flawsome! says, “It’s a great step forward for us to be partnering with Zizzi at this stage in its company journey. It is a strong statement from them that they are working hard to minimise the environmental impacts associated with running their restaurants, as well as supporting socially responsible suppliers to tackle food waste.

“We think Zizzi customers are going to love our Flawsome! flavours! and the fact that each customer can play their part in saving more fruit from going to waste!”

This launch closely follows the brands successful launch in Belgium and Luxembourg with distributors Blue Pepper.

