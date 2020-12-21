Freshies Food Launches Cannabis & CBD-Infused Cocktail Mixers

Denver, Colo. — Since 1994 Freshies Food Co. has been producing the top-selling cocktail mixes in Colorado. This year, they launched cannabis-infused versions of their most popular products with 100mg of CBD per bottle (20mg per serving). This includes their award-winning Bloody Mary and Margarita pre-mixes, which are now available in stores throughout Colorado and through their website at Freshies.com.

The owners and founders of Freshies originated from the ski town of Telluride, Colo. and their story is an interesting one. “We started all this as a couple of ski bums,” quotes co-owner Ian Gustin, “my partner and I were a bartender and a chef, and our mixes got so popular that people started insisting we bottle them.” With that, Freshies was born, and Coloradoans were introduced to a new style of cocktail mixers made with fresh, all-natural ingredients.

Flash forward 25+ years and Freshies is all over the place, offering a full line of cocktail mixers and hot sauces, and now they’re working with some of the top cannabis farms and extractors in the state to produce CBD-infused bloody mary and margarita mixes with “broad spectrum” extracts. As Gustin explains, “It seemed like a natural progression for our brand, it’s in line with our company’s core value. Plus, it’s what the people want.” Gustin also hinted at a series of new CBD cocktail mixes to be released in 2021. “We have some fun stuff coming out in the new year too, so stay tuned.”

Freshies was recently presented with awards for “Best CBD Bloody Mary” and “Best CBD Margarita” by the Cannabis Cocktails Collective (CBDmixers.com).

Freshies Food Co (Freshies.com) was established in 1994 and they’re located in the heart of Denver, CO. They’re currently distributed by Breakthu Beverage and Colorado Craft Distributors, and seeking other wholesale/distributions partners in states. Please use contact info below with inquiries.

